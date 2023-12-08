Home States Tamil Nadu

MSME units in Chennai flooded, crores lost to rain  

Published: 08th December 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A rain-hit interior designing firm at Pallikaranai in Chennai | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Machinery and materials worth hundreds of crores of rupees were damaged as flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung inundated warehouses and shop floors of small industrial units in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were affected as Ambattur, Thirumudivakkam, Perungudi and Tirumazhisai, among other areas, faced water stagnation for the third day on Wednesday. Speaking to TNIE, owners of several units said they got little help from the local administration as well as the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).

SA Shafique, who owns a unit near Vichoor Industrial Estate, said the area has been affected due to flooding since long, but the severity increased due to the diversion of water from Rajaneri lake. “The water level is around 8 feet and the compound wall is underwater. However, we did not get any relief from SIDCO. We lost everything,” he said. Shafique pegged the losses at Rs 450 crore, amounting to `3 crore per unit.

Vichoor Industrial Estate is categorised as a red-zone as it processes hazardous materials.  Meanwhile, water levels neared 5 feet on the road and 2 feet in shop floors at Tirumazhisai Industrial Estate, affecting 200 units. Tirumazhisai industries’ representative S Gajara said water from Nemam and Chembarambakkam lakes was diverted to the industrial estate to protect residential areas and
that floodwater continued to enter the area despite efforts to drain it.

He alleged lack of support from SIDCO and Tiruvallur administration, stating that the losses are around Rs 200 crore. “While MSME state secretary and SIDCO MD assured support, no action has been taken,” he said. SIDCO’s GM (in charge) R Rekha said stagnation persists in Tirumazhisai, Vichoor and Ambattur north as inflow from nearby lakes is high. We can only restore normalcy if the inflow recedes, she said.

