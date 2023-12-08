Home States Tamil Nadu

Reward announced for info on missing woman in Tamil Nadu

The CB-CID police pasted notices in four districts in western Tamil Nadu and announced rewards to people giving information about her. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Crime Branch-CID police in Coimbatore have intensified the investigation to trace a woman who has been missing since 2014. They announced rewards to people who would give information about the woman.

As per police, the woman, identified as Dharani (38) from Karumathampatti in Coimbatore, was an engineering graduate and got married to Suresh Kumar in 2005. She then moved to Connecticut with her husband. But later diagnosed with bipolar disorder as she went two times while staying abroad. Following this, the couple got divorced in 2014 and she returned to Coimbatore in August 2014.  

Her family then took her to a Siddha practitioner, Senthil Kumar of Kovaipudur in Coimbatore city, in September 2014 for treatment and the woman stayed at the Siddha practitioner’s place from September 4, 2014 to September 14, 2014. The next day, she moved to her home at Karumathampatti. However, on September 17, 2014, she went to Chenniyandavar temple at Karumathampatti and did not return home. She abandoned her handbag, a mobile phone and sandals at the temple. So far, her whereabouts are not known, sources added.  

As the Karumathampatti police failed to trace her whereabouts, Santhamani, the woman’s mother moved the Madras High Court for a CB-CID probe in the case. In May 2023, the court directed the CB-CID to take up the case and they booked a new FIR.  

The police have questioned Suresh over a video call, the priest of the temple and Siddha practitioners. Police suspect that the woman has been residing somewhere in Tamil Nadu and they are working to trace her whereabouts. Meanwhile, on Thursday the CB-CID police pasted notices in four districts in western Tamil Nadu and announced rewards to people giving information about her, said police.

