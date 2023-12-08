Secure release of 13 fishers held in SL: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI/TIRUCHY: A total of 13 fishermen from the district who set out to sea in two groups on Wednesday morning were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy later that evening on charges of poaching. Taking up their case along with eight other fishermen from Ramanathapuram who were arrested the same day on similar charges, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to the Union government on Thursday seeking steps for their immediate release.

In the incident on Wednesday, one group who ventured into sea from Pudukkottai comprised five fishermen from Jegathapattinam while eight others set sail from Kottaipattinam in two boats. A fisheries and fishermen welfare department official said formal requests have been placed with the state government to bring the fishermen back. It will be passed to the Union ministry concerned, the official added.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy’s website, special operations to chase away poaching Indian trawlers from their waters were conducted. “The captured fishermen were taken to Talaimannar pier and Kankasanthurai harbour and they will be handed over to the fisheries inspectors at Talaimannar and Jaffna for onward legal action,” the notification from Wednesday night read. Hasan Mohedeen, a fisher representative in Jegathapattinam said, “The Union government does nothing for us. Once the boats are seized, the fishers’ livelihood takes a hit.”

