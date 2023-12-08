Stir forces TN highways dept to restore ‘Pulikutti Pattan’ at Valangulam 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the intervention of Yaakkai Heritage Trust and the Coimbatore Ponds Conservation Organization, state highways officials have restored the 600-year-old ‘Pulikutti Pattan,’ a memorial stone, which was removed from Valangulam near Ukkadam during the road expansion works.

Kumaravel Ramasamy, secretary of the trust, said, “In ancient times, there was a custom of worshipping soldiers who died fighting tigers while constructing a town after clearing the forests, by placing a memorial stone. Such stones are found in more than 200 places across Tamil Nadu and most of them were reported in Coimbatore, Erode and Krishnagiri districts. More than 30 Pulikutti pattan have been reported in Coimbatore district alone and till today people worship them.”

He further said that heritage symbols are documentary evidence of people’s lives in the period and it is our duty to protect such heritage evidence and hand them over safely to the next generation. “Pulikutti patta, a landmark of Coimbatore, was restored after a big struggle. So, the state government and district administrations should come forward to give importance to the environment and protect heritage symbols during the expansion of the city. An expert committee should be formed to discuss and decide on it. This incident reminds us that there is a need to create awareness among the general public and students about heritage monuments and the need to preserve them,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Following the intervention of Yaakkai Heritage Trust and the Coimbatore Ponds Conservation Organization, state highways officials have restored the 600-year-old ‘Pulikutti Pattan,’ a memorial stone, which was removed from Valangulam near Ukkadam during the road expansion works. Kumaravel Ramasamy, secretary of the trust, said, “In ancient times, there was a custom of worshipping soldiers who died fighting tigers while constructing a town after clearing the forests, by placing a memorial stone. Such stones are found in more than 200 places across Tamil Nadu and most of them were reported in Coimbatore, Erode and Krishnagiri districts. More than 30 Pulikutti pattan have been reported in Coimbatore district alone and till today people worship them.” He further said that heritage symbols are documentary evidence of people’s lives in the period and it is our duty to protect such heritage evidence and hand them over safely to the next generation. “Pulikutti patta, a landmark of Coimbatore, was restored after a big struggle. So, the state government and district administrations should come forward to give importance to the environment and protect heritage symbols during the expansion of the city. An expert committee should be formed to discuss and decide on it. This incident reminds us that there is a need to create awareness among the general public and students about heritage monuments and the need to preserve them,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp