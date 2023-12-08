Students in Tamil Nadu flay teacher’s arrest under Pocso, block road

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Condemning the arrest of a Physical Education Teacher (PET) under the Posco Act, more than 300 students and alumni of a government higher secondary school blocked Siruvani - Perur road on Thursday.

Sources said after the morning prayers, students of classes 6 to 12 of the school sat in protest on the road at least for an hour demanding police to withdraw the case against the PET, claiming the teacher is innocent. Some students tried to stop the vehicles coming from Perur.

Sources said there was a major traffic jam due to the protest. “Tension prevailed for some time when additional police force, deployed to the spot, warned the students in order to clear the place,” they said.

After the police personnel and educational officer gathered the students in an open auditorium and explained to them on the teacher’s arrest under the Posco Act, the students withdrew the two-hour-long protest and went to their classes.

Meanwhile, allegation was rife that the students were instigated by a group of teachers of the school.

A teacher who preferred anonymity told TNIE, “The arrest of the PET has not gone down well with a group of teachers. So, they have instigated the students who are unaware of Posco case for protest. This also means there will be no safety for the student who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against the PET.”

A parent, K Perumal (name changed) said, “My two daughters are studying in the school. Due to ego issues among the teachers, who have been working for more than 10 years, students are being misled, in effect, affecting their education,” adding all the teachers including the headmaster should be transferred as there are a lot of issues in the school.

When asked about teachers instigating the students, District Educational Officer S Jaishankar who came to the school for inquiry refused to comment. Repeated attempts to reach Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali for a comment went in vain. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said he would launch an investigation into the issue.

Staff may be booked under Pocso for not reporting abuse The district police have decided to write a letter to the district chief educational officer urging him to conduct a departmental inquiry into the alleged instigation of students. They are also planning to invoke provisions of Pocso Act against the staff who fail to report the incident to the police.

“During the inquiry, the victim girl told police she was sexually abused by the PET on several occasions and she had reported to the staff at the school in April this year. However, the issue was brushed under the carpet which led the perpetrator to continue his harassment. After the arrest, we learned the school administration reportedly instigated the students,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added they are planning to record the victim’s statement under the section 164 CrPC in front of the magistrate and to invoke section 21 (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Condemning the arrest of a Physical Education Teacher (PET) under the Posco Act, more than 300 students and alumni of a government higher secondary school blocked Siruvani - Perur road on Thursday. Sources said after the morning prayers, students of classes 6 to 12 of the school sat in protest on the road at least for an hour demanding police to withdraw the case against the PET, claiming the teacher is innocent. Some students tried to stop the vehicles coming from Perur. Sources said there was a major traffic jam due to the protest. “Tension prevailed for some time when additional police force, deployed to the spot, warned the students in order to clear the place,” they said. After the police personnel and educational officer gathered the students in an open auditorium and explained to them on the teacher’s arrest under the Posco Act, the students withdrew the two-hour-long protest and went to their classes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, allegation was rife that the students were instigated by a group of teachers of the school. A teacher who preferred anonymity told TNIE, “The arrest of the PET has not gone down well with a group of teachers. So, they have instigated the students who are unaware of Posco case for protest. This also means there will be no safety for the student who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against the PET.” A parent, K Perumal (name changed) said, “My two daughters are studying in the school. Due to ego issues among the teachers, who have been working for more than 10 years, students are being misled, in effect, affecting their education,” adding all the teachers including the headmaster should be transferred as there are a lot of issues in the school. When asked about teachers instigating the students, District Educational Officer S Jaishankar who came to the school for inquiry refused to comment. Repeated attempts to reach Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali for a comment went in vain. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said he would launch an investigation into the issue. Staff may be booked under Pocso for not reporting abuse The district police have decided to write a letter to the district chief educational officer urging him to conduct a departmental inquiry into the alleged instigation of students. They are also planning to invoke provisions of Pocso Act against the staff who fail to report the incident to the police. “During the inquiry, the victim girl told police she was sexually abused by the PET on several occasions and she had reported to the staff at the school in April this year. However, the issue was brushed under the carpet which led the perpetrator to continue his harassment. After the arrest, we learned the school administration reportedly instigated the students,” said a senior police officer. The officer added they are planning to record the victim’s statement under the section 164 CrPC in front of the magistrate and to invoke section 21 (Punishment for failure to report or record a case) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp