Tamil Nadu: Employee cheats bank of money and jewelry, booked

The CCB of the city police on Wednesday registered a case against a private bank employee and two others for cheating the bank of money and jewelry worth `48 lakh. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on Wednesday registered a case against a private bank employee and two others for cheating the bank of money and jewelry worth `48 lakh. The accused have been identified as V Pattipatti Suresh of Moolakarai in Pasumalai, his sister Modhu Lakshmanan and mother Siyarladina Sumathi of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

They have been booked under IPC sections 120 (b), 409, 420, 465, 489 and 471, based on a complaint lodged by Perukiniyan (41), assistant general manager and branch manager of IDBI Bank in Vakkil New Street, Simmakkal. The incident came to light after the bank conducted an audit of pledged jewelry.

According to Perukiniyan, Suresh was found to have replaced ornaments worth Rs 8.91 lakh with fake ones, maintained a fake register in the ATM ledger, and embezzled around Rs 39.19 lakh. During a police enquiry, it was found that the money was transferred to the account of Modhu Lakshmanan and Siyarladina Sumathi. Investigation is underway.

