Tamil Nadu: Police ask Kovai shops to install security systems

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the burglary at the Jos Alukkas Jewelry showroom in Coimbatore city, the police instructed all the jewellery and business places selling high-value products to ensure they have an ‘intruder alarm system’ and ‘floor security system’ in their premises. As many shops lack these alarm systems and some don’t even have night security guards, police have initiated a campaign stressing the importance of these safety measures.

According to sources, the Coimbatore city police have segregated three types of business entities -- retail jewellery showrooms, wholesale jewellery manufacturing smithery units and costly watch showrooms-- and instructed them to be equipped with proper safety features.

“However, 95 % of such business places do not have upgraded security systems. One such jewellery showroom at Gandhipuram in the city was burgled on November 28. Though the showroom had night security guards on the ground floor and staff on the fourth floor, nobody noticed the incident. If there was an ‘Intruder Alarm’ the burglary would have been prevented. The floor security system ensures the presence of the security guards at all the floors in the business place, will also help them to protect their valuables,” said a senior police official.

The police officer added that they have instructed all business places to ensure CCTV camera surveillance and shops selling costly products are asked to be under complete monitoring with compulsory night security guards. “A lot of security features are available in the market and there are facilities to alert the authorities of the business entities immediately if someone enters the rooms without permission. We are insisting on the importance of the facilities to the shop owners and plan to arrange a meeting with them soon to explain it,” said G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City North).

