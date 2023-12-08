Why questions for UPSC can’t be set in regional language: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has asked the Centre why the question papers for civil services main examinations can’t be set in regional languages when the candidates are allowed to write the examinations in these languages.

The query was raised by the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a PIL filed by S Balamurugan, based in Madurai, seeking orders to the Centre to hold the civil services examinations by the UPSC in the regional languages came up for hearing on Thursday. Advocate S Manuraj noted the centre has decided to conduct the examinations for recruiting personnel for the central armed police forces (CAPF) in regional languages in 2024.

When countered, the counsel for UPSC said the department of personnel and training is the competent authority to take such decisions and he need to take instructions to answer the queries. Subsequently, providing time for the UPSC to respond, the bench posted the matter to the end of January, 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has asked the Centre why the question papers for civil services main examinations can’t be set in regional languages when the candidates are allowed to write the examinations in these languages. The query was raised by the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a PIL filed by S Balamurugan, based in Madurai, seeking orders to the Centre to hold the civil services examinations by the UPSC in the regional languages came up for hearing on Thursday. Advocate S Manuraj noted the centre has decided to conduct the examinations for recruiting personnel for the central armed police forces (CAPF) in regional languages in 2024. When countered, the counsel for UPSC said the department of personnel and training is the competent authority to take such decisions and he need to take instructions to answer the queries. Subsequently, providing time for the UPSC to respond, the bench posted the matter to the end of January, 2024.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp