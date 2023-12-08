Home States Tamil Nadu

Why questions for UPSC can’t be set in regional language: Madras HC

The query was raised by the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a PIL filed by S Balamurugan, based in Madurai,

Published: 08th December 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has asked the Centre why the question papers for civil services main examinations can’t be set in regional languages when the candidates are allowed to write the examinations in these languages.

The query was raised by the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy when a PIL filed by S Balamurugan, based in Madurai, seeking orders to the Centre to hold the civil services examinations by the UPSC in the regional languages came up for hearing on Thursday. Advocate S Manuraj noted the centre has decided to conduct the examinations for recruiting personnel for the central armed police forces (CAPF) in regional languages in 2024. 

When countered,  the counsel for UPSC said the department of personnel and training is the competent authority to take such decisions and he need to take instructions to answer the queries. Subsequently, providing time for the UPSC to respond, the bench posted the matter to the end of January, 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civil services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp