56 cm rainfall lashes Kovai district, NMR train services hit

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Heavy rain lashed Annur and Mettupalayam in the wee hours on Friday. According to the met department, the district recorded 566 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday. Annur and Mettupalayam recorded the maximum rainfall of 41.20 mm and 33 mm respectively, followed by Periyanaickenpalayam (94.60 mm) and Pillur Dam (92 mm). Southern railway suspended train services in Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR).

Several ponds in Annur, Ottarpalayam, Oothupalayam and Kanjapalli overflowed, making it difficult for people to travel on the Annur -Sathyamangalam road. Also, flood wate rentered the agricultural lands and low-lying residential areas.

In Mettupalayam, rain water entered the panchayat union middle school at Thimmampalayam in Maruthur. Water stagnated in front of several classrooms which affected teaching lessons. As many as 32 students studying in classes 6 and 7 were forced to sit in a building opposite the school.

The Kurumbanur bridge which connects Thekkampatti with Chikkadasampalayam was submerged and traffic was cut off completely.

“The ground level bridge on started to get damaged four years ago. The entire top layer collapsed and during the monsoon the rainwater that passes through it overflows and causes soil erosion and it becomes difficult for vehicles to pass through it. Despite several requests, officials did not take steps to restore the bridge,” said Ramesh, a villager.

