Chennai floods: Street vendors can avail loans of Rs 10K to Rs 50K, says K R Periyakaruppan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Cooperation, K R Periyakaruppan said street vendors affected by the rain can avail themselves of loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 through cooperative banks.

Any additional measures to enhance financial assistance through banks will be decided after discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin, he told reporters.

“Cooperative banks have already disbursed Rs 214 crore in loan to 58,000 small vendors. Those affected by the cyclone can also avail loans through cooperative banks. A total of 17 fair price shops were submerged during the rains, of which 14 have been restored,” Periyakaruppan said.

Meanwhile, the cooperation department deployed 50 mobile vegetable shops to Adyar, Velachery, Pallikaranai, Saidapet, Madipakkam, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Teynampet, Choolaimedu, Arumbakkam, Pudupettai, Chinnamalai and Guindy.

The prices of vegetables are as follows: tomatoes at Rs 30 a kg, onions at Rs 50, beans at Rs 55, and potatoes at Rs 16. The vehicles also offered grocery bags.



