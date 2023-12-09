Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court impleads registrar general in Ponmudy case

The judge further directed the registry to furnish the copies of the proceedings to transfer the case to them

Published: 09th December 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court, through a recent order, has impleaded the registrar general of the high court as a respondent in the suo motu revision case initiated against the acquittal of Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalatchi in a disproportionate assets case.

The order was passed on the petitions filed by the minister and his wife seeking to implead the RG as a respondent since the judge, who took the suo motu revision, had blamed the court’s administrative side’s decision to transfer the case from Villupuram district court to Vellore district court which acquitted them.

The judge further directed the registry to furnish the copies of the proceedings to transfer the case to them; and also the copies of the response of the principal district judge, who passed the acquittal order, made to the observations of the judge in the suo motu revision against her.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court K Ponmudy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp