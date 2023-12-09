Madras High Court impleads registrar general in Ponmudy case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court, through a recent order, has impleaded the registrar general of the high court as a respondent in the suo motu revision case initiated against the acquittal of Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalatchi in a disproportionate assets case.

The order was passed on the petitions filed by the minister and his wife seeking to implead the RG as a respondent since the judge, who took the suo motu revision, had blamed the court’s administrative side’s decision to transfer the case from Villupuram district court to Vellore district court which acquitted them.

The judge further directed the registry to furnish the copies of the proceedings to transfer the case to them; and also the copies of the response of the principal district judge, who passed the acquittal order, made to the observations of the judge in the suo motu revision against her.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI : Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court, through a recent order, has impleaded the registrar general of the high court as a respondent in the suo motu revision case initiated against the acquittal of Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalatchi in a disproportionate assets case. The order was passed on the petitions filed by the minister and his wife seeking to implead the RG as a respondent since the judge, who took the suo motu revision, had blamed the court’s administrative side’s decision to transfer the case from Villupuram district court to Vellore district court which acquitted them. The judge further directed the registry to furnish the copies of the proceedings to transfer the case to them; and also the copies of the response of the principal district judge, who passed the acquittal order, made to the observations of the judge in the suo motu revision against her.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp