Current staff burdened, create new postings to implement Urimai Thogai scheme: Revenue officers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi unit of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association (TNROA) has urged the state government to create new postings for the proper implementation of the 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai' scheme as the current staff are overburdened. A resolution with the demand was passed by the association during its district level conference on Thursday.



Led by TNROA district president A Swaminathan, the officers passed as many as 11 resolutions. One of them was to create a new post, comprising at least a deputy tahsildar, to implement the Urimai Thogai scheme effectively. According to the association's district secretary, G Gnanaraj, as many as 1.06 crore women are receiving the monthly honorarium from the government.

"Though it has been surveyed and implemented with the overburdened staff, the scheme needs a special officer to supervise the processing of new applications, deletion of deceased records, recovery of wrong deposits, field verification, and appeal petitions," he said.

Another resolution sought the bifurcation of Kovilpatti revenue division, which consists of five taluks--Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Ottapidaram, Kayathar, and Vilathikulam. Also, the association passed a resolution to divide the Vilathikulam taluk into two so as to form a new taluk headquartered at Pudur. They also urged the state government to expedite the Kannadian surplus canal project for bringing water to Sathankulam taluk, which has been battling water scarcity in Thoothukudi. The officers also passed resolutions to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme,by withdrawing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

