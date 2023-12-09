DMK moves pvt bills for states to hold caste census

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson introduced two private member bills in the Rajya Sabha, aiming to empower states to conduct caste-based censuses and allow reservation for promotions within states.

In a private member bill, he said an objective and thorough census across the country would give a correct picture of the representation of castes and communities in mainstream education and employment. Only based on such scientific and empirical data can we make targeted, effective, affirmative action policies to uplift the really backward communities.

He also said states are not in a position to grant any reservation to any class or community for want of empirical data and any reservation laws enacted by the states are being struck down by constitutional courts on the ground of lack of empirical data.

Addressing the current lack of empirical data leading to challenges in implementing reservation laws, Wilson proposed placing ‘census’ in the Concurrent List. This would grant states the authority to conduct their own censuses, aiding in maintaining accurate lists of backward classes and collecting local-level empirical data for targeted welfare measures.

Another bill presented by Wilson advocated amending Article 16 of the Constitution to enable reservation in promotional posts, ensuring fair representation of backward classes in higher administrative positions. This, he emphasised, would contribute to achieving genuine social justice.

