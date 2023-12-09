DVAC to probe PMAY scam, State government tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The state government told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the case pertaining to an alleged scam in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme at Lalgudi in Tiruchy district would be transferred to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The government said so while responding to a contempt petition filed alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the high court in April this year, through which the court had directed initiation of criminal action against the officials involved in the said scam.

The petitioner, K Udhayakumar, alleged that several crores of government funds have been swindled due to the collusion of the corrupt officials, who have failed to monitor and implement the scheme effectively.

Though a status report was filed by the Tiruchy collector naming several officials who were responsible for the wrongful allotment and misuse of the scheme funds, no proper action has been taken by the police based on the report or the court’s order, he further claimed.

Hearing the contempt petition last month, a bench of justices SM Subramaniam and L Victoria Gowri had observed that the manner in which the FIR was registered gives an impression that the police were not taking any serious action to implement the court’s order.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The state government told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the case pertaining to an alleged scam in allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) scheme at Lalgudi in Tiruchy district would be transferred to Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). The government said so while responding to a contempt petition filed alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the high court in April this year, through which the court had directed initiation of criminal action against the officials involved in the said scam. The petitioner, K Udhayakumar, alleged that several crores of government funds have been swindled due to the collusion of the corrupt officials, who have failed to monitor and implement the scheme effectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though a status report was filed by the Tiruchy collector naming several officials who were responsible for the wrongful allotment and misuse of the scheme funds, no proper action has been taken by the police based on the report or the court’s order, he further claimed. Hearing the contempt petition last month, a bench of justices SM Subramaniam and L Victoria Gowri had observed that the manner in which the FIR was registered gives an impression that the police were not taking any serious action to implement the court’s order. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp