Fever claims lives of two Nellai children in just two days

Meanwhile, a health official said that about five dengue cases were being reported in Tenkasi district.

09th December 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : A day after a six-year-old girl succumbed to fever near Nanguneri, a four-year-old boy also from Tirunelveli district died due to fever on Thursday.

The deceased boy, B Aksharan of Koothankuli village, was admitted to Kudankulam government hospital by his father Bernet a few days ago. However, the fever patient's health deteriorated and the GH doctors referred Aksharan to the Kanniyakumari medical college and hospital, said sources.

When contacted by TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tirunelveli, Dr Rajendran confirmed the child's death. "The postmortem report would reveal further information," he said when asked if the child was affected by dengue fever.

On Wednesday, M Shivani, a resident of Thanmanian Kudiyiruppu near Nanguneri died of fever. With fever claiming lives of two children in just as many days, the public have demanded medical camps in Nanguneri and Kudankulam for fever screening and eradication of mosquito breeding sources.

Meanwhile, a health official said that about five dengue cases were being reported in Tenkasi district.

