Fire breaks at soap powder godown in Chennai; goods worth Rs 100 crore damaged

Manali police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

Published: 09th December 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Fire broke out at a soap powder godown in the Vayakadu area of Manali. (Screengrab)

By ANI

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out at a soap powder godown in the Vayakadu area of Manali, North Chennai, said officials. Goods worth Rs 100 crore have been damaged in the fire, according to the officials. 

Based on the alert, at least five fire tenders rushed to the spot and begun te operation. 

A gas cylinder factory of the Indian Oil Company is located near the site of the private godown where the fire broke out and there is fear that it could spread.

Manali police have registered a case and begun an investigation.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

 The Joint Director of the Tamil Nadu Fire Department, Priya Ravichandran, reached the spot and inspected the efforts to douse the fire. Further details are awaited.

