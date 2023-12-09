Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishermen leaders visit 'Michaung' victims at Pazhaverkadu fishing hamlets

They urged the state to restore electricity and water supply as early as possible.

Published: 09th December 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone-lowpressure-depression

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Fishermen leaders, led by International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) president Justin Antony, met and comforted fishers and tribal families in Pazhaverkadu area who were affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Nesakumar from Isravel Kuppam urged the state government to provide a relief amount of Rs 20,000 to each affected family and a suitable compensation for the damaged boats, net and engine. They urged the state to restore electricity and water supply as early as possible.

Justin Antony thanked the union government for sanctioning Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu as rain relief. He also urged the union government to provide Rs 20 lakh and permanent government jobs to the eight families, who lost their bread winners during the Phyan cyclone that struck the Kanniyakumari coast in 2009.
 
Maritime People's Welfare Association general secretary Praveen Kumar, secretary Jebaraj, Tiruvallur district Traditional Fishermen Association secretary Ethiraj, fishermen leaders Murugan, Giriraj, Daniel, Moses, were present on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Fishermen Development Trust Cyclone Michaung Pazhaverkadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp