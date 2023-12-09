Fishermen leaders visit 'Michaung' victims at Pazhaverkadu fishing hamlets

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Fishermen leaders, led by International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) president Justin Antony, met and comforted fishers and tribal families in Pazhaverkadu area who were affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Nesakumar from Isravel Kuppam urged the state government to provide a relief amount of Rs 20,000 to each affected family and a suitable compensation for the damaged boats, net and engine. They urged the state to restore electricity and water supply as early as possible.



Justin Antony thanked the union government for sanctioning Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu as rain relief. He also urged the union government to provide Rs 20 lakh and permanent government jobs to the eight families, who lost their bread winners during the Phyan cyclone that struck the Kanniyakumari coast in 2009.



Maritime People's Welfare Association general secretary Praveen Kumar, secretary Jebaraj, Tiruvallur district Traditional Fishermen Association secretary Ethiraj, fishermen leaders Murugan, Giriraj, Daniel, Moses, were present on the occasion.

