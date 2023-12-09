Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain forecast in 19 districts, city to get light showers

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning will likely occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till December 14. 

Published: 09th December 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

A man holding an umbrella walks during the heavy downpour in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The regional meteorological centre on Friday said heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and the Karaikal area on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning will likely occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till December 14. 

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy on Saturday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. 

The maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the rainfall data released on Friday, Periyanaickenpalayam region and the Pillur Dam in Mettupalayam, both in Coimbatore district, each received 9 cm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.  

Kil Kotagiri Estate in The Nilgiris, Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar, and Siruvani Adivaram in Coimbatore also received 7 cm each, the meteorological centre added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rains Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp