Heavy rain forecast in 19 districts, city to get light showers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The regional meteorological centre on Friday said heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and the Karaikal area on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning will likely occur over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till December 14.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy on Saturday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the rainfall data released on Friday, Periyanaickenpalayam region and the Pillur Dam in Mettupalayam, both in Coimbatore district, each received 9 cm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Kil Kotagiri Estate in The Nilgiris, Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar, and Siruvani Adivaram in Coimbatore also received 7 cm each, the meteorological centre added.

