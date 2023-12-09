Madras HC: Consider providing compassionate job to son of polio-hit court staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the principal sessions and district judge of Cuddalore to consider the application of a court employee, who had sought voluntary retirement on the ground of medical invalidation, for providing employment to his son on compassionate grounds.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and Justice K Rajasekar on a petition filed by the court staff’s son S Satheesh Kumar.

The petitioner’s father was appointed as junior bailiff in the district judiciary in 1998. Since he has been suffering from polio right from his birth, he sought voluntary retirement on the ground of medical invalidation and submitted an application for it in 2020, coupled with another application for compassionate job to his son.

However, his application was sent to the medical board for a report on the disability after a delay of nine months owing to Covid-19 outbreak. Thereafter, one more month was taken to get the report from the board. The principal sessions and district judge, citing a G.O, rejected the application stating the petitioner’s father had crossed 53 years of age at the time he was found medically invalidated.

The bench held the burden of the delay caused by Covid pandemic cannot be put on the petitioner’s father who was only 52 years and 9 months old at the time of submitting application, and so, the proceedings of the principal sessions and district judge warranted interference.

It quashed the the sessions judge’s order and directed him to consider the application for compassionate job afresh within two months.

