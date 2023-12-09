Home States Tamil Nadu

Pocso case protest: Two Coimbatore govt school alumni booked for instigating kids

Meanwhile, members of AIDWA and SFI petitioned the collector demanding action against 11 teachers of the school, claiming they acted in favour of the arrested teacher. 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Alandurai police booked two alumnus  of the government school for allegedly instigating the students to protest, condemning the arrest of a physical education teacher under Pocso Act. 

Over 300 students and alumni of the government school blocked the Siruvani - Perur road in support of the 38-year-old PET teacher, who was arrested for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl who was studying class 9 on Tuesday. Also, the police have been investigating whether the victim’s complaint was neglected by the school management.

Police initially suspected that the protest was instigated by teachers. Following investigation, police on Friday booked a case against an 18-year-old girl from Semmedu village, L Rajkumar (38) from Vellimalaipattinam and a group of former  students. The case has been booked under the sections of 143 (unlawful assembly) and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) IPC. Further investigation was on, said police sources. 

