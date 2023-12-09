Quickly settle claims for vehicles hit by rain: Finance min Thangam Thennarasu to insurance firms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday advised insurance companies to provide claims expeditiously for vehicles damaged by the rain. He asked representatives of the federation of motor vehicle sellers unions to quickly repair vehicles damaged in by rain.

Attending a meeting convened by the minister, representatives of 13 firms said so far claims for compensation for 600 two-wheelers, 1,275 four-wheelers, and 445 commercial vehicles have been received.

The minister requested the companies to dispose of these claims immediately. He also suggested them to simplify the procedures for getting insurance claims for vehicles and to create awareness of getting insurance claims among people.

Accepting the request of the federation of motor vehicle sellers unions, he said a temporary place would be made available for repairing damaged vehicles and possibilities for bringing vehicles to tow the damaged vehicles from other districts would also be considered.

