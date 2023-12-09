Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin government sole reason for people’s woes, says EPS

During AIADMK regime, though devastation owing to rain and cyclone was huge, the government reduced the sufferings of the people to a great extent through precautionary steps, he said. 

Published: 09th December 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami . ( File Photo)

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin is the sole reason for the untold hardships faced by the people because it failed to take appropriate precautionary steps, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. 

Talking to reporters after inspecting the AIADMK headquarters where water was stagnating, Palaniswami said, “During AIADMK regime, though devastation owing to rain and cyclone was huge, the government reduced the sufferings of the people to a great extent through precautionary steps.

Around six lakh trees had fallen and people could not move back then. Now, the cyclone impact is not that severe, but rain has wrecked havoc. But the government is unable to provide relief to people in time and so, there are protests in various places. 

Flood prevention works to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore was originally initiated by the AIADMK government for laying stormwater drains covering 2,400 km and of that, works were completed in 1,240 km by getting funds from ADB and World Bank. But the DMK government delayed its implementation and that led to water stagnation. The government should come out with a white paper on flood prevention works undertaken so far.” 

Palaniswami also said he held discussions with party office-bearers in Chennai and neighbouring districts about relief works to be done by the AIADMK.  

Meanwhile, Palaniswami has convened the annual general council cum executive committee meeting of the AIADMK at Vanagaram on December 26. Strategies for facing the Lok Sabha elections will be discussed at the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp