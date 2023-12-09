Stray dog control drive stutters in Kovai due to shortage of funds

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE : The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC)’s drive to control stray dog population in the city is stuttering due to shortage of funds and human resources, leaving public worried.

According to sources, CCMC completed stray dog census in the east zone in May & June last year, and the census was done in the remaining 4 zones in September and October. As per the census, a total of 1,11,074 stray dogs were identified in the city of which around 10.4% were neutered.

The work of controlling the stray dog population is given to three NGOs - Prani Mithran in East and South zones, Asra in central zone and Human Animal Society (HAS) in west and north zones. The CCMC provided each NGO with a vehicle to catch and transport stray dogs to the animal birth control and vaccination centres at Seeranaickenpalayam, Ondipudur and Ukkadam.

Sources said the central government has fixed Rs 1,200 as cost to be paid to the NGO for neutering and vaccinating one dog. However, the CCMC has allegedly been paying them `720 due to lack of funds. Further, the licence issued to Prani Mithran was suspended three months after it come to light that the NGO violated several norms and did not maintain the ABC shelter at Ondipudur properly. These two factors have slackened the ABC drive.

“Nowadays, each street in the city has so many stray dogs. They are in every nook and corner of the city chasing people and vehicles. The civic body must come up with an action plan to put an end to the stray dog menace,” said D Jamuna, a resident of ITI Nagar.

“People, especially children, are suffering grievous injuries due to stray dog bites across the city. The civic body fails to clear garbage from the streets, which attracts stray often resulting in fights. This is a double failure of the CCMC. Despite lodged repeated petitions with the civic body, so far no action has been taken. Perhaps, officials will start acting only if someone loses life,” she added.

Sources in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) said the hospital receives around 200 stray dog bite cases every month.

Despite multiple attempts, CCMC veterinarian Saravanan did not respond to TNIE’s calls. A CCMC official told TNIE, “There are not many NGOs or professionals available in the state to carry out the sterilisation programs in our city. Without the experts, we are unable to intensely carry out the sterilisation programs. Currently, we are neutering over 150 strays per month. However, as per the rules, we ought to release them back in the same place. But the local residents oppose that and we are facing issues. The issue will be sorted out soon.”

