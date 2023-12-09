Home States Tamil Nadu

Three metal idols seized in Pudukottai, four held

The idols, recovered at Pudukottai town, were those of Samhara Moorthy, Goddess Sivagami Ammal and Usnisa Vijaya Dharani, a goddess of Buddhism.

Published: 09th December 2023

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A special team of the Idol Wing CID police on Thursday arrested four people and recovered three stolen metal idols, estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore, from their possession.

According to sources, a special team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police K Balamurgan received information on illegal transportation of idols and conducted a vehicle search on Thursday.

During the search, officials intercepted a car carrying antique idols in Malaiyeedu and arrested a four-member gang after they did not produce relevant documents. The accused were later produced before the Kumbakonam court.  

