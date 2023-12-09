TN CM Stalin announces Rs 6,000 cash aid to people affected by cyclone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

A cash assistance of Rs 6,000 will be given to people, whose livelihood was affected by the cyclone, at the ration shops in their respective localities, the CM said.

While Chennai has been the worst affected, neighbouring districts have been partially hit, officials said.

“As per initial assessment, around 25 lakh ration cardholders may get the cash assistance within the next few days. The number of beneficiaries may go up. For those who don’t possess ration cards, a separate application may be provided to apply for assistance. The aid amount will be given to them after verification. Those who have applied for new ration cards but have not got them will also be given assistance if they have lost their livelihood. Details on eligibility and method of assessment of damage will be explained in the order to be issued soon,” officials said.

The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh each to the families of victims who died in rain-related incidents; Rs 8,000 each for damaged huts; Rs 17,000 per hectare for farmers wherever the loss of standing crops (including paddy) is 33% and above; Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops and trees and Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops if the damage is 33% and above; Rs 37,500 for loss of cow and buffalo; and Rs 4,000 for loss of goats. The CM said Rs 50,000 would be given for fully-damaged catamarans and Rs 15,000 would be given for partially-damaged catamarans.

Up to Rs 1 lakh to be given for completely damaged vallam-type boats: CM

A maximum of Rs 1 lakh would be given for fully damaged vallam-type boats and Rs 7.50 lakh for fully damaged mechanised boats. A grant of Rs 15,000 would also be given for damaged fishing nets.

The decision about the relief package was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the CM at the secretariat.

Recalling the precautionary steps taken by the state government for Michaung, the CM said more than 4,000 TNEB workers, 2,000 health workers, and thousands of cleanliness workers were engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-affected areas.

As many as 740 boats were used to evacuate 26,000 people who were stranded due to floods. About 51 lakh food packets, 10.38 lakh biscuit packets, 2.65 lakh bread packets, 9.67 lakh drinking water bottles and 58,222 kg of milk powder were distributed to the affected people.

A central team of senior officials will visit Chennai and neighbouring districts on Monday and Tuesday for assessing the flood damage. They will also meet the CM and senior officials, sources said.

In another announcement, the CM said special camps would be held to issue fresh ration cards, voter identity cards, residential proofs, government certificates, school and college certificates community certificates, legal heir certificates, birth certificates, and Aadhaar cards to those who lost them or whose certificates got damaged in the rain.

These special camps would begin at firka-level in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu on December 11. In Chennai, these camps will be held from December 12 in zonal offices.

Meanwhile, the CM has sent a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking relief for 4,800 MSME industries located in 24 industrial estates in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts.

Reacting to the relief package, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said, “The relief assistance is insufficient and it should be hiked to Rs 12,000 per family.” BJP state chief K Annamalai said the assistance should be raised to Rs 10,000.

The state government has sought an interim central relief of Rs 5,060 crore and the Centre has cleared two instalments of Rs 450 crore each to Tamil Nadu.

