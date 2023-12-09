TN has better health care system than other states: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu has a better health care system with a good number of doctors compared to other states, said minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the second day of the conference 'Sustaining Excellence in Public Health - An International Conference' on Friday.

The event was organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. Mayor P Indirani Ponvasanth, and director of public health Dr S Selvavinayagam were present on the occasion.



"The state government is spending more on health to ensure social justice. We are yet to achieve in some areas such as maternal mortality, infant mortality, Covid-19 vaccination. The smaller state of Kerala has a good record in it," he said.



Recalling the Covid-19 period service done by the DMK, Thiagarajan said he and minister P Moorthy themselves made efforts to remove bottlenecks in health services in Madurai. "The efforts were published in The Lancet journal. During the pandemic, a huge crowd thronged to Government Rajaji Hospital with symptoms. As many as 6,500 women SHGs went to rural areas and actively contributed to reduce the number of patients," he added

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu has a better health care system with a good number of doctors compared to other states, said minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the second day of the conference 'Sustaining Excellence in Public Health - An International Conference' on Friday. The event was organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. Mayor P Indirani Ponvasanth, and director of public health Dr S Selvavinayagam were present on the occasion. "The state government is spending more on health to ensure social justice. We are yet to achieve in some areas such as maternal mortality, infant mortality, Covid-19 vaccination. The smaller state of Kerala has a good record in it," he said. Recalling the Covid-19 period service done by the DMK, Thiagarajan said he and minister P Moorthy themselves made efforts to remove bottlenecks in health services in Madurai. "The efforts were published in The Lancet journal. During the pandemic, a huge crowd thronged to Government Rajaji Hospital with symptoms. As many as 6,500 women SHGs went to rural areas and actively contributed to reduce the number of patients," he added Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });