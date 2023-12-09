Home States Tamil Nadu

TN has better health care system than other states: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Recalling the Covid-19 period service done by the DMK, Thiagarajan said he and minister P Moorthy themselves made efforts to remove bottlenecks in health services in Madurai.

Published: 09th December 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan| P JAWAHAR

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan| P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu has a better health care system with a good number of doctors compared to other states, said minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the second day of the conference 'Sustaining Excellence in Public Health - An International Conference' on Friday.

The event was organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. Mayor P Indirani Ponvasanth, and director of public health Dr S Selvavinayagam were present on the occasion.

"The state government is spending more on health to ensure social justice. We are yet to achieve in some areas such as maternal mortality, infant mortality, Covid-19 vaccination. The smaller state of Kerala has a good record in it," he said.

Recalling the Covid-19 period service done by the DMK, Thiagarajan said he and minister P Moorthy themselves made efforts to remove bottlenecks in health services in Madurai. "The efforts were published in The Lancet journal. During the pandemic, a huge crowd thronged to Government Rajaji Hospital with symptoms. As many as 6,500 women SHGs went to rural areas and actively contributed to reduce the number of patients," he added

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu healthcare Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp