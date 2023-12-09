Home States Tamil Nadu

Traders request corpn to allot shops in multi-level parking facility at Meenakshi temple

Published: 09th December 2023

A view of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Urging the corporation commissioner to allow establishment of shops at the multi-level parking facility at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar, traders association submitted a petition on Friday.

R Kannan, Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundereswarar temple traders association, said all shops in Mandabam near the temple were removed following the fire outbreak in one of the shops.

"The corporation has assured to provide priority for traders once commercial shops in the parking facility are established. The traders have paid a sum of `6 lakh as deposit during the auction held in January 2022 for 52 shops. Though the building was completed, still the shops have not been handed over to the traders," he added.
 
The petition further said a large number of devotees, who visit Sabarimala, would throng to the Meenakshi temple following the month of Karthigai. Traders missing out on the season's sale would greatly affect their business for the year, it added.

