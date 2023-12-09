Home States Tamil Nadu

Trio offers help, robs disabled man of passport and phone in Chennai

“As Bhaskar had difficulties walking, three persons approached him and offered to help him board the bus. They helped Bhaskar board a bus to Nerkundram,” the police said.

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men posing as Good Samaritans robbed a disabled person in Koyambedu and escaped with his possessions, including a phone and passport. According to the police, the victim B Bhaskar, 58, a resident of Nerkundram, worked as a welder in Kuwait. 

On Monday, he left the airport and reached CMBT Bus Terminus.

Later, Bhaskar realised that his valuables had gone missing and lodged a complaint the CMBT Police Station. Further probe is underway.

