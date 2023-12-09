Vessel to be arrested for not paying wages of crew members

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has ordered the arrest of vessel MV Purvalan1, which is presently named as MV Rahima and is berthed at the Port of Tuticorin, for non-payment of wages as per the crew agreement.

The order was passed by Judge J Abdul Quddhose after a sailor, Nandakumar, employed as an oiler by the owners of the vessel under a crew agreement, dated July 20, 2022, moved the court.

Nandakumar said he had joined duty onboard the vessel at the Port of Male in Maldives, and the contract of employment was for a period of 13 months, and he was to be paid a salary of $370 per month commencing from July 24, 2022. He added the pending salary to him alone is worth `4.5 lakh. It is alleged ever since the agreement was signed, the owners were irregular in paying the wages. Nandkumar said he was paid only `50,000 out of 13-onth salary.

The crew alleged they were not provided with diesel and provisions for survival, and the vessel has been remaining idle without much trading activity for the last two years. Since the vessel was allegedly in financial distress, the owners promised to settle their dues, which they never did.

Due to the breach of contract and non-payment of salary as per the agreed terms, Nandakumar sent several e-mails to the owners along with other crew members. Due to the failure of payment, the crew decided to initiate legal action against the owners. It is alleged the owners are attempting to sail away the vessel from Tuticorin Port without paying the wages of the crew.

