Why EPS needs exemption from appearing in case: HC

CHENNAI : A division bench Madras High Court consisting of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Friday questioned AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for seeking exemption from appearing for testifying before a Master Court in a defamation suit he had filed against Delhi-based journalist Mathew Samuel for linking him to Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

The reasons, including security issues, cited by him is not acceptable to the court, the bench remarked, adding if exemption is given to one person, then others would also start seeking such exemption to avoid visiting the court.

The queries were raised when an appeal petition filed by Mathew Samuel, challenging a single judge’s order exempting EPS from visiting the court and appointing an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence, came up for hearing.

The counsel for EPS also stated his health condition was also a reason for seeking the exemption.

When the counsel sought time for advancing arguments, the court adjourned the matter to December 15.

Mathew Samuel, against whom the defamation suit was filed for his comments linking EPS to the Kodanad case, said the single judge had failed to take into consideration the fact that the high court, in 2021, framed issues for the defamation suit and posted the matter before the master court for recording evidence. When the matter was listed before the Master Court, EPS did not appear for twenty three hearings.

