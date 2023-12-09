Year after urban development minister meet, housing unit reconstruction yet to begin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Beneficiaries of the Tamil Nadu housing board project in Singanallur have alleged that, no action was taken even after a meeting was chaired by the Minister of housing and urban development S Muthusamy, a year ago to commence the ambitious project of rebuilding flats after demolishing the existing houses that have become dilapidated.

According to the sources, TNHB decided to demolish 960 flats situated near Uzhavar Sandhai in Singanallur and build 1200 flats with a private participation.

A draft plan was made of the construction of 393 sqft (1BHK), 561 sqft (2BHK) and 688 sqft (3BHK) flats and a consultation meeting was held in front of the house owners on December 27, 2022. However, beneficiaries say the project is yet to take off.

V Lakshmi, a family member of a beneficiary in the project said,”All of us are shifted to rented houses at various places in the city. After the consultation meeting last year, we expected the work would commence and be finished on the scheduled time of three years.”

R Muthukumar, joint action committee for reconstruction of TNHB colony, Singanallur said, “Out of a total of 960 houses, the corporation has given orders to demolish 754 houses. For the remaining 206 houses, the housing board is yet to issue bonds. The housing board has taken a decision in the ‘board meeting’ and said that these houses will be given no objection certificates.”

When contacted, C Irulappan, executive engineer of TNHB, Coimbatore, said, “We are waiting for the non objection certificate from Coimbatore city municipal corporation. Once it is given, the buildings will be demolished and the reconstruction work will begin.” But he did not say the exact time period for getting clearance for reconstruction.

