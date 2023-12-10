Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK's complaints against DMK's handling of cyclone based on reality: RB Udhayakumar

Udhayakumar further said DMK posted its ministers to Salem for the party's youth wing conference days before the cyclone, which hampered the disaster relief efforts.

People wade through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar on Saturday said the complaints raised by their party against DMK government's inefficiency in handling Cyclone Michaung was not for political reasons but based on reality.

The former minister, who held the portfolio of revenue and disaster management for seven years, said the state government was unable to handle the impact of a cyclone that did not even make landfall in the capital city.

"The state government has been unable to restore power, provide drinking water and other necessities even after several days. The essential commodities were not available for Chennai residents. DMK failed in three aspects--pre disaster, during disaster and post disaster-- in handling the cyclone. They have been providing false data and fake details to people to hide the government's inefficiency. Chief Minister MK Stalin is not aware of the ground reality," he added.

Udhayakumar further said DMK posted its ministers to Salem for the party's youth wing conference days before the cyclone, which hampered the disaster relief efforts.

"Due to political reasons, DMK discontinued schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK government to handle water. AIADMK handled ten cyclones, which affected over 10 districts, during their tenure in the last decade. However, DMK is unable to handle a cyclone that covers four districts. They must admit its failure," he opined. 

RB Udhayakumar Cyclone Michaung

