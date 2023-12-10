Chennai: NIA sleuths visit Raj Bhavan to probe into petrol-bomb attack

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Raj Bhavan in the city and conducted inquiries at the place where a petrol bomb was hurled by a man, identified as Karukka Vinod, on October 25.

The officers have also interrogated the policeman who filed a complaint at Guindy police station and the police personnel who prevented Vinod when he tried to hurl the second and third bombs. They also spoke to the sentries on guard on the premises.

The NIA had registered a case in connection with the incident on November 14. The accused Karukka Vinod has already been arrested and detained under the Goondas Act.

After an investigation, the police had said Vinod was drunk when he hurled the bomb. “He walked on the Sardar Patel Road and reached the main entrance,” the police had said.

Vinod has more than seven cases against him including hurling petrol bombs at the state BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, in February 2022 and hurling petrol bombs in front of the Teynampet police station in 2017.

Police said he was released from jail about four days before the incident.

