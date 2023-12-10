EPS visits rain-affected areas, faults DMK for people’s woes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited rain-affected areas in Chennai and distributed relief materials to the affected people on Saturday. Later, talking to reporters, he blamed the DMK government for the woes of the people and charged that the government failed to take any precautionary steps to face the natural disaster.

Palaniswami said only due to the lethargic attitude of the DMK government, the people were put to hardships after the rains.

Only after the rains, the chief secretary said they would bring equipment from the NLC to evacuate the flood water. Besides, inundation in Ambattur industrial complex has affected industries and the livelihood of workers. In Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts, 1,900 acres of farmland have been inundated.

