Event to showcase TN's strength to attract investors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to showcase Tamil Nadu’s potential to attract investments and to invite investors for the upcoming TN Global Investors Meet 2024, the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry with The New Indian Express is organising ‘TAMIL NADU INFLUENCE” - Road to Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024. The event is to be held on December 14 at Hotel Le Meridien, Coimbatore, and is supported by Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The focus is set to be on MSME, textiles, healthcare, life science, biotech, genome, renewable energy and climate change sectors, a release said. More than 400 senior delegates and industry members, eminent personalities from potential sectors across Coimbatore and Tiruppur are expected for the event. The supporting partner for this event is MSME DIC, CODISSIA, Tirupur Export Association, Indian Texpreuners Federation, SIMA, SIEMA, Leap Energy, VGM Hospitals, Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, the release said.

The event will have a panel discussion on MSME strategies: Thinking big - Trillion dollar economy, TN - Moving towards World’s Health Capital - Road map & action plan, Role of sustainable energy in TN - Target carbon neutral 2070.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa along with Kranthi Kumar Pati, Collector, Coimbatore, V Vishnu, MD & CEO, Guidance, Industries Department, V Arun Roy, Secretary to Government Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, are expected to be in attendance.

