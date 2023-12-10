Home States Tamil Nadu

First ever moth survey in Tamil Nadu

Four to five enumerators have been involved in the survey, which includes two experts from Act for Moths, an NGO, along with the forest department field-level staff.

Published: 10th December 2023

A moth

A moth | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

NILGIRIS: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, the forest department with the help of experts is carrying out an exclusive survey of moth species in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

The survey is conducted between 6 pm and 6 am using lights at seven different places in the forest of Mudumalai, Karkudi, and Theppakkadu from Friday to Sunday. 

According to Deputy Director of MTR C Vidhya said, "Around 15,000 to 20,000 species of moths are identified across the country, which is more than the number of butterfly species (1500) found in India. Our three-day survey will be helpful to understand the exact numbers of the species in MTR. This is a preliminary study. Since enumerating the moths requires electricity, the team used tube lights and a white screen to attract the moths. The moths will be photographed for accurate identification."  

P Mohan Prasath, founder of Act for Moths said, "In 2019, a total of 600 species have been identified in Kunjappanai near Mettupalayam, which is the highest number of species recorded in Tamil Nadu so far. We expect that at least 400-500 species will be recorded in the three days of the survey. We have been surveying moths along with butterflies and birds in Coimbatore and Trichy forest division etc so far.  A similar survey is being conducted at forests in North Eastern states and Kerala."

moth survey

