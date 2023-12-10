Nothing to appreciate ruling govt on restoration of Michaung-hit areas: Sarath Kumar

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi president and actor Sarath Kumar on Saturday said that there was nothing appreciable about the state government's restoration activities carried out in the flood-hit areas of the city.



Speaking to media persons here, Sarath Kumar said, "Though I don't want to blame anyone, there is nothing to be appreciated about the ruling government. Chennai has been devastated by cyclone Michaung. Even after 76 years of independence, several states in the country lack basic infrastructure. With the communication and electricity disrupted, I could not even come out of my house to help the needy."



Kumar, who landed in Thoothukudi airport to attend party functions in Tirunelveli, stated that he was against forming alliances for elections as it weakens the party. "Though there is animosity against ruling governments, it does not reflect in elections as people forget all their sufferings during elections. If they need a change, then they should rightly act during the elections", he added.



He also said that the law and order across the state was in a bad state. "It is sickening to note that there has been a spike in murders in southern districts. More industries should be focussed in southern districts so that youngsters get jobs and stay away from anti-social activities," he said.

