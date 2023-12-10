Panic after LPG leaks from tankers on Kochi-Salem NH in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tensions prevailed at a private parking yard in Thirumalaiyampalayam Pirivu after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from five tanker trucks early on Saturday. The incident occurred on the Kochi-Salem national highway in Coimbatore district.

Technicians from the LPG bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum near Peelamedu fixed the leak and the trucks were taken to the bottling plant in Kerala’s Kochi. Fire brigades were also deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incidents.

At the yard, owned by one Subramani, 30 trucks laden with LPG were parked. Owing to heavy rain, a 30-foot compound wall collapsed on six trucks, five of which were filled with LPG. Around 1.30 am on Saturday, a security guard at the yard detected the leak, which the drivers were unable to fix. Subramani then contacted Madukkarai police and the truck drivers were directed not to use their mobile phones. Two fire tenders and 15 firefighters from the Coimbatore South Fire Service Station, Kovaipudur, reached the spot and directed all truck drivers to leave the spot.

Technical experts from Bharat Petroleum’s Peelamedu unit were brought in and the leaks were finally plugged by 2 pm. “We received an alert around 4 am and the operation was completed by 2 pm. Due to cloudy weather, the gas leak evaporated within 500 metres. During the operation, people residing in surrounding areas were advised not to set off a spark or start a fire. Commercial establishments, especially hotels and bakeries were shut, and traffic was diverted away from the parking yard,” a fire safety official said.

