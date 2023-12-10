Perambalur: Taluk-level courts functioning out of rented buildings; litigants, advocates suffer without amenities

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The functioning of two taluk-level courts in the district out of rented buildings has forced advocates, police and litigants alike to put up with a lack of amenities like toilets and potable water for the past few years.

While the combined court building functioning near the collectorate houses several courts like the district and sessions court, mahila court, chief judicial magistrate court, principal and additional district munsif courts, the district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate courts at Veppanthattai and Kunnam have been working out of private buildings since August 2019 and April 2021 respectively.

A monthly rent of Rs 24,000 and Rs 25,000 is being charged for the courts in Veppanthattai and Kunnam respectively but save for the staff and the police, the advocates and litigants alike are deprived of amenities like toilets, potable water and private meeting rooms. Requests have hence been placed for the two courts to function out of a building of their own.

T Anbumani, an advocate practicing in the Kunnam court, said, "Private buildings are constructed for residential purposes. There will hence be no private chambers for the judges, stenographers and head clerk. There is also a need for a place to store records. Further, there will be political influence in the operation of private buildings.”

As advocates lack private space to hold discussions with clients, we are forced to step outside and speak, he added.

"Further, there is neither a waiting area nor potable water and toilet facilities for litigants. They are forced to buy water and relieve themselves at public toilets. There is no bus stop in the vicinity as well. Many are forced to walk about 500 metres from Kunnam bus stand. A building for the court’s own use can be constructed with the rent paid," he said.

S Velmurugan, an advocate at the Veppanthattai court said, "The court functioning on the first floor of the building has only one toilet, that too for staff. The floor is cramped for litigants to even stand. They are forced to perch on the stairs till evening. Many, especially women, are hence put to suffering."

When contacted, Collector K Karpagam told TNIE, "We handed over land for the Veppanthattai court to the law department. We are searching for suitable land for the Kunnam court. We will finalise that too soon and hand it over. After that the department will allocate funds and commence construction work."

Attempts to reach Law Minister S Regupathy for comment went in vain.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PERAMBALUR: The functioning of two taluk-level courts in the district out of rented buildings has forced advocates, police and litigants alike to put up with a lack of amenities like toilets and potable water for the past few years. While the combined court building functioning near the collectorate houses several courts like the district and sessions court, mahila court, chief judicial magistrate court, principal and additional district munsif courts, the district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate courts at Veppanthattai and Kunnam have been working out of private buildings since August 2019 and April 2021 respectively. A monthly rent of Rs 24,000 and Rs 25,000 is being charged for the courts in Veppanthattai and Kunnam respectively but save for the staff and the police, the advocates and litigants alike are deprived of amenities like toilets, potable water and private meeting rooms. Requests have hence been placed for the two courts to function out of a building of their own.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); T Anbumani, an advocate practicing in the Kunnam court, said, "Private buildings are constructed for residential purposes. There will hence be no private chambers for the judges, stenographers and head clerk. There is also a need for a place to store records. Further, there will be political influence in the operation of private buildings.” As advocates lack private space to hold discussions with clients, we are forced to step outside and speak, he added. "Further, there is neither a waiting area nor potable water and toilet facilities for litigants. They are forced to buy water and relieve themselves at public toilets. There is no bus stop in the vicinity as well. Many are forced to walk about 500 metres from Kunnam bus stand. A building for the court’s own use can be constructed with the rent paid," he said. S Velmurugan, an advocate at the Veppanthattai court said, "The court functioning on the first floor of the building has only one toilet, that too for staff. The floor is cramped for litigants to even stand. They are forced to perch on the stairs till evening. Many, especially women, are hence put to suffering." When contacted, Collector K Karpagam told TNIE, "We handed over land for the Veppanthattai court to the law department. We are searching for suitable land for the Kunnam court. We will finalise that too soon and hand it over. After that the department will allocate funds and commence construction work." Attempts to reach Law Minister S Regupathy for comment went in vain. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp