Report to curb caste violence among students by Feb: Chandru  

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Retired Justice K Chandru, who was the special guest at the 153rd birth anniversary of Ida Scudder, founder of CMC, said a report would be submitted in February, outlining steps to foster an environment free from caste and ethnic divisions among students in the state.

Chandru also referred to the committee led by him tasked with recommending measures to prevent violent incidents due to differences based on caste among school and college students. The panel will visit Nanguneri where a schoolboy was fatally stabbed, and conduct inquiries with individuals incarcerated for caste violence.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VELLORE: Retired Justice K Chandru, who was the special guest at the 153rd birth anniversary of Ida Scudder, founder of CMC, said a report would be submitted in February, outlining steps to foster an environment free from caste and ethnic divisions among students in the state. Chandru also referred to the committee led by him tasked with recommending measures to prevent violent incidents due to differences based on caste among school and college students. The panel will visit Nanguneri where a schoolboy was fatally stabbed, and conduct inquiries with individuals incarcerated for caste violence. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });