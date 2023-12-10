Rising caste tensions in Thoothukudi: SC families flee village amidst fear over cattle farmer's murder

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTUKUDI: Several panic-stricken Scheduled Caste (SC) families from Manakkarai village near Srivaikuntam have decided to relocate to other villages following the murder of a cattle farmer.

The families have requested land for housing in Alantha village, which is roughly 20 km away from Manakkarai, and have temporarily shifted to the houses of their relatives, sources said.

This comes after a cattle farmer, M Mani, was killed on November 13 by assailants while he was resting under a tree. Since Mani’s murder, families belonging to the SC community have been living in fear. Feeling unsafe living with the dominant MBC community, the families decided to move.

“Over 20 families approached Alantha village leaders, seeking land,” sources said.

“The families chose Alantha since Devendrakula Vellalar people from Alantha and Manakkarai share the same clan name, Veera Nattar. They also feel safe in Alantha, as the village is surrounded by Devendrakula Vellalars. They have also requested land in Savalaperi, Kasi Lingapuram, and Singathakurichi,” a relative of one of the moving families’ told TNIE.

“Currently, the affected SC families have moved to KTC Nagar, Melakulam Road, VM Chatram, and Teachers Colony in Tirunelveli, while some went to their relatives’ homes in Vagaikulam, Korampallam, and Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi,” an activist said on the condition of anonymity.

During a recent peace meeting chaired by top officials, the SC families requested that they be shifted elsewhere, citing the threat to their lives.

A political leader who met the panic-stricken families told TNIE that the safety of the SC families, their land, and livestock were at stake. “There are few SC families in Manakkarai, and they are financially downtrodden,” he added.

Another politician said the families have no hopes of any remedial measures. “Several SC families migrated to Tirunelveli due to frequent caste conflicts over the past 10–15 years,” he said.

The villagers alleged that members of the MBC community brutally killed Mani because they wanted to threaten the oppressed SC community. They added that those belonging to the MBC community often discriminate against the SCs.

The members from the dominant caste refused to bathe in the same canal as the members from the SC community and even refused to sit next to them in tea stalls or bars.

The panchayat president's spouse is against filing petitions with higher officials, and instead, it should be brought to his attention. He also asks the SCs to fold their hands while speaking to him, the villagers allege.

The Murapanadu police have arrested five people in connection with the case. The accused were D Lakshman alias Letcher (43), Sankarasubbu (40), K Petchimuthu (35), K Seenipandi (31), S Esakimuthu (36), and D Ramaiah alias Palani (45) from the MBC community (Thevar).

A senior police officer told TNIE that Mani was killed as revenge for a murder case involving the father of one of the accused from the MBC community in 2016. When one of the accused in the 2016 murder case had recently visited the village, a few members of the MBC community flared up.

Irked by this, a gang headed by one of the now-accused Lakshman went on a rampage near the settlements of the SC community and killed the Mani, who had no connection with the murder.

“The killers had also asked people from the oppressed SC community to evacuate their settlements as they killed my father,” said Mani’s son Sivaperumal in his complaint to the police.

It may be noted that villages such as Vellur, Kalvoi, Padmanabamangalam, Vadaku Tholappanpannai, Alwarkarkulam, Anandanambikurichi, Vallanadu, Nanalkadu, Agaram, Morappanadu, Vasavappapuram, Anavaradanallur, and Nattarkulam are located in the caste conflict belt in the Srivaikuntam region, where issues between MBC and SC communities are commonplace.

People from various quarters had appealed to heighten security in the region to ensure the well-being of the oppressed community and diffuse any issues arising out of communal differences. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan and Sub Collector Gaurav Kumar could not be contacted for a comment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTUKUDI: Several panic-stricken Scheduled Caste (SC) families from Manakkarai village near Srivaikuntam have decided to relocate to other villages following the murder of a cattle farmer. The families have requested land for housing in Alantha village, which is roughly 20 km away from Manakkarai, and have temporarily shifted to the houses of their relatives, sources said. This comes after a cattle farmer, M Mani, was killed on November 13 by assailants while he was resting under a tree. Since Mani’s murder, families belonging to the SC community have been living in fear. Feeling unsafe living with the dominant MBC community, the families decided to move.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Over 20 families approached Alantha village leaders, seeking land,” sources said. “The families chose Alantha since Devendrakula Vellalar people from Alantha and Manakkarai share the same clan name, Veera Nattar. They also feel safe in Alantha, as the village is surrounded by Devendrakula Vellalars. They have also requested land in Savalaperi, Kasi Lingapuram, and Singathakurichi,” a relative of one of the moving families’ told TNIE. “Currently, the affected SC families have moved to KTC Nagar, Melakulam Road, VM Chatram, and Teachers Colony in Tirunelveli, while some went to their relatives’ homes in Vagaikulam, Korampallam, and Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi,” an activist said on the condition of anonymity. During a recent peace meeting chaired by top officials, the SC families requested that they be shifted elsewhere, citing the threat to their lives. A political leader who met the panic-stricken families told TNIE that the safety of the SC families, their land, and livestock were at stake. “There are few SC families in Manakkarai, and they are financially downtrodden,” he added. Another politician said the families have no hopes of any remedial measures. “Several SC families migrated to Tirunelveli due to frequent caste conflicts over the past 10–15 years,” he said. The villagers alleged that members of the MBC community brutally killed Mani because they wanted to threaten the oppressed SC community. They added that those belonging to the MBC community often discriminate against the SCs. The members from the dominant caste refused to bathe in the same canal as the members from the SC community and even refused to sit next to them in tea stalls or bars. The panchayat president's spouse is against filing petitions with higher officials, and instead, it should be brought to his attention. He also asks the SCs to fold their hands while speaking to him, the villagers allege. The Murapanadu police have arrested five people in connection with the case. The accused were D Lakshman alias Letcher (43), Sankarasubbu (40), K Petchimuthu (35), K Seenipandi (31), S Esakimuthu (36), and D Ramaiah alias Palani (45) from the MBC community (Thevar). A senior police officer told TNIE that Mani was killed as revenge for a murder case involving the father of one of the accused from the MBC community in 2016. When one of the accused in the 2016 murder case had recently visited the village, a few members of the MBC community flared up. Irked by this, a gang headed by one of the now-accused Lakshman went on a rampage near the settlements of the SC community and killed the Mani, who had no connection with the murder. “The killers had also asked people from the oppressed SC community to evacuate their settlements as they killed my father,” said Mani’s son Sivaperumal in his complaint to the police. It may be noted that villages such as Vellur, Kalvoi, Padmanabamangalam, Vadaku Tholappanpannai, Alwarkarkulam, Anandanambikurichi, Vallanadu, Nanalkadu, Agaram, Morappanadu, Vasavappapuram, Anavaradanallur, and Nattarkulam are located in the caste conflict belt in the Srivaikuntam region, where issues between MBC and SC communities are commonplace. People from various quarters had appealed to heighten security in the region to ensure the well-being of the oppressed community and diffuse any issues arising out of communal differences. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan and Sub Collector Gaurav Kumar could not be contacted for a comment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp