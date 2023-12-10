‘TN govt should probe why it took 4 days for flood water to recede’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the state government should investigate in detail why it took four days for flood water to recede in Chennai and neighbouring areas since this have caused unparalleled damages to houses and factories.

Talking to reporters after visiting various rain-affected areas, the union minister said the reasons for prolonged waterlogging should also be studied. He said the Centre was ready to assist in this regard to the state.

He expressed concern over the structural stability of the marooned houses and office buildings since it took a long time for the water to recede.

“At least 5 years from now, this crisis should not repeat. There should be long-term planning to make Chennai more flood-proof and more resistant to natural disasters,” Chandrasekhar emphasised.

“Seventeen have died, it isn’t a small number. Our priority is to protect all. Next we should ensure this is not repeated. PM has sanctioned Rs 500+ crore to make sure that there is long-term planning to make Chennai Flood Proof and more resilient to National disasters” Chandrasekhar added.

During the inspection at Mudichur and Varadharajapuram, he took feedback from the state government officials on the present status. Later, the Minister oversaw the distribution of relief to the affected in West Mambalam.

