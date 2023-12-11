20 days on, UGD pipe on Pankaja Mill Road in Coimbatore not fixed

Aravind Raj By

COIMBATORE: Motorists are been irked over the snail’s pace of repair works carried out by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Pankaja Mill road after the main pipeline in the UGD near the Puliakulam Vinayagar temple broke over 20 days ago.

“Despite the road being an important stretch in the city, CCMC officials are working in a lethargic manner. The delay in repair works is putting people to severe hardship,” said J Ranganathan, a trader in the area.

P Mayilsamy, a motorist from Sowripalayam told TNIE, “The pipeline burst and the road caved in more than 20 days ago. But the officials began the repair works very late. In order to go to Nanjundapuram from Puliakulam, one has to take a detour via the Puliakulam Road, reach the Sungam Junction, proceed on the Trichy Road and then take the exit which is a long deviation.”

Though repair works started on Wednesday, the work is yet to be completed and road laid. An official from CCMC’s engineering section told TNIE, “These UGD pipelines are nearly 40 years old. So they got burst. After inspecting the place, the CCMC Commissioner has instructed to replace the entire pipelines between the 2 chambers instead of only replacing the damaged ones considering their age-old condition. A total of 20 giant concrete pipelines with a diameter of 1,000 mm will be installed for 58 metres on the stretch. For this, we have dug the road deep for about 20 ft.”

Considering the traffic on the route, the police department had delayed providing the concurrence for the repair works which resulted in the delay, sources said. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner Dr S Selvasurabi said, “We have expedited all the road works across the city. UGD pipeline works are also done at a similar pace. Obtaining NOC for the repair works on the Pankaja Mill Road caused some delay. However, we shall finish the works soon.”

