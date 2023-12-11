Energy ministry instructs Tangedco to give facelift to old wind turbines

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has called upon Tangedco and other distribution companies across the country to repower old wind turbines to extend their operational life. The ministry also urged the discoms to tackle challenges in executing the revised National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for wind power projects in 2023.

The ministry’s circular, sent to all discoms on December 7, highlighted the revised policy which was issued on August 5, 2016 and speaks about the need for repowering or replacing older wind turbines.

The circular stated, “Many old wind turbines have surpassed their design life, lacking efficiency and technology of their counterparts with higher hub heights (120-140m) as compared to the outdated 30m to 60m range.”

Thus, these turbines must be repowered with latest technology, thereby increasing their operational life and efficiency. The National Institute of Wind Energy has estimated the repowering potential of the country to be 25.406 GW with Tamil Nadu requiring a repowering of 7386.5 MW, added the circular.

The ministry also directed Tangedco to facilitate arrangements for the projects. S Jeyakumaran, CEO of Vayulo Energy in Tirunelveli, told TNIE, “As per the MNRE direction, Tangedco has to hold meetings with both small-scale and large scale windmill producers in the state to understand their concerns.”

He added that after the meetings, Tangedco has to prepare a detailed project report which is to be submitted to the MNRE’s new committee. He also urged the state government to arrange occupation of land and bank loans for the projects.

A senior official told TNIE, “We are yet to decide about the meetings because getting government approval is important. Occupation of land is a major challenge. A decision would be taken after discussions with the state government.”

