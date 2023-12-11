Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Railways to run 7 special trains from Chennai to Varanasi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will operate seven pairs of special trains to Varanasi from Chennai, Coimbatore, and Kanniyakumari, facilitating attendees of the second edition of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ scheduled to be held from December 17 to 30.

According to a press note, the Chennai Central-Varanasi Special will depart at 10.45 am on December 15 (Friday), 23 (Saturday), and 27 (Wednesday), reaching Varanasi at 4.30 am on the third day. In the return direction, the train will leave Varanasi at 11.20 pm on December 20 (Wednesday), 28 (Wednesday), and January 1 (Monday), reaching Chennai Central at 4.45 pm on the third day.

The Kanniyakumari-Varanasi Special will leave from the origin station at 8.55 pm on December 16 (Saturday) and 20 (Wednesday), reaching Varanasi at 4.30 am on the fourth day. In the return journey, the train will leave Varanasi at 11.20 pm on December 22 (Friday) and December 26 (Tuesday), reaching Kanniyakumari at 11.50 am on the fourth day.

The Coimbatore-Varanasi Special will depart from Coimbatore at 4.30 am on December 19 (Tuesday) and 25 (Monday), reaching Varanasi at 4.30 am on the third day. It will start from Varanasi at 11.20 pm on December 24 (Friday) and 30 (Saturday), reaching Coimbatore at 2.30 am on the fourth day.

The press note stated that reservation details will be notified later.

