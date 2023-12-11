Home States Tamil Nadu

Middlemen in TN's Virudhunagar government offices: Collector issues warning

Published: 11th December 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 08:00 AM

V P Jeyaseelan

Collector V P Jeyaseelan (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following allegations that middlemen at government offices in the district are extorting money from the petitioners seeking assistance, district collector VP Jeyaseelan has intimated the public to file complaints.

According to sources, the district administration has been receiving reports from the media about the existence of middlemen in all government departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Revenue, Municipalities and Town Panchayats. "They camp at the offices to target the public stating that they know the officials well and assure the people that they would get benefits from the government quickly and extort money from them," added sources.  

The collector said departmental action will be taken against officials if they are found to be working in cahoots with the middlemen and asked petitioners to directly approach the officials concerned. "Complaints can be filed at the nearby police stations or to the officials if they encounter someone who demands money from them for availing government services," he added.

