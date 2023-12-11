Home States Tamil Nadu

Migratory birds, butterflies rain in at Thovalai Hills in Tamil Nadu

The highlight of the day was the sighting of majestic migratory birds, including the Booted  Eagle, Common Buzzard, and Indian Pitt, that flew from distant places.

Published: 11th December 2023 06:56 AM

Painted Spurfowl spotted in Thovalai hills in Kanniyakumari district. (Photo | EPS)

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A group of ardent nature lovers were in for a treat on Sunday during their visit to Thovalai Hills in the district, which was organised by the Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation (KNF). They spotted more than 50 species of native and migratory birds and identified over 40 species of butterfly fluttering in the hills.

Among the native bird species, the vibrant Common Iora made its presence felt with its melodious voice. The striking Painted Spurfowl and the elegant Indian Paradise Flycatcher were also spotted. Several Ornamental Pygmy Frogs were also seen croaking amidst the lush greenery.

KNF founder Vinod Sadhasivan told TNIE the event was a celebration of biodiversity with over 30 participants turning up for the event. "Members of  Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre (ACCC) were present for the event.  The highlight of the day was the sighting of majestic migratory birds, including the Booted  Eagle, Common Buzzard, and Indian Pitt, that flew from distant places. The butterflies we identified included the beautiful Peacock Royal Butterfly freshly emerging out of the pupae.

Anand Shibu, a bird watcher, said many species of birds were spotted in Thovalai hills. "We saw around four Indian Pitta nesting on the Himalayan foothills. They migrate to southern India during Winter," he added.  

