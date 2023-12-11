Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin allocates Rs 1.9 cr to clean govt schools in four districts in TN

A statement said Rs 50 lakh each has been earmarked for Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, and Rs 40 lakh for Kancheepuram.

Published: 11th December 2023 08:35 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the reopening of schools on Monday, CM MK Stalin ordered allocation of Rs 1.9 crore to carry out cleaning work in government institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

A statement said Rs 50 lakh each has been earmarked for Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, and Rs 40 lakh for Kancheepuram. To oversee the work, 17 officials of school education department have deployed in the four districts.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday visited the Chennai primary school in Pallikaranai and inspected the cleaning work. Several IAS officers inspected various government schools in the corporation limits.

