Thousands affected as suburban services delayed after goods train derails in Chengalpattu

Express trains bound for Chennai Egmore from various destinations in Southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala also faced delays ranging from 60 to 120 minutes.

Published: 11th December 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of college students and office workers underwent an ordeal as the suburban train service in the Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section suffered delays between 20 and 30 minutes on Monday morning.

The train services between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu stations were slowed down to facilitate the restoration of a goods train that had derailed the previous night.

Consequently, major stations like Egmore, Nungambakkam, Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram, Guduvancheri, and Singaperumalkoil were filled with thousands of passengers.

Express trains bound for Chennai Egmore from various destinations in Southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala also faced delays ranging from 60 to 120 minutes.

Official sources said around 10:30 pm on Sunday, a freight train consisting of 38 coaches loaded with iron ore, metal sheets, and iron rods derailed shortly after departing from Chengalpattu.

Eight coaches, five from the middle and three from the rear fell off the track, causing damage to the railway line and overhead cables. The incident occurred on the fast line (towards Tambaram) between Chengalpattu and Singaperumalkoil stations.

Upon receiving the alert, the railways commenced restoration works, which are currently underway.

A railway official clarified that no trains were cancelled or rescheduled due to the accident.

“However, as a large number of workers were involved in the restoration efforts, local trains were slowed down between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil stations, resulting in operational delays. Express trains were also rerouted through alternative lines.” said an official.

The Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu section carries about 5.5 lakh passengers a day with 260 services.

