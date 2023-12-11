Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt postpones half-yearly exams as schools reopen on December 11

As many as 17 department officials have been deputed to the four districts to oversee this process.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu school education department has postponed half-yearly examinations for government school students across the state. The exams, that were scheduled to begin on Monday, will be conducted from Wednesday. The decision was taken as several students lost their textbooks and notebooks in the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts.

The schools in these four districts were shut from December 4 to 9 due to the floods. According to a press release from the department, the cleaning of the schools has been expedited in the four districts affected by the cyclone and preparations have been underway to reopen the schools on Monday.

As many as 17 department officials have been deputed to the four districts to oversee this process. The department has also allocated Rs 50 lakh each for Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts and Rs 40 lakh for Kancheepuram district for the school cleaning efforts. 

Exams now Dec 13-22
As per the new timetable, the half-yearly examinations for classes 1 to 12 will be conducted from December 13 to 22.

